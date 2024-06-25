Brokerages Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Price Target at $133.71

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

