Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $287.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

In other news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $743,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,382,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $241.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $272.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.11 and its 200 day moving average is $243.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.02%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

