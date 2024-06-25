Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $215.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 19,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 126.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 272,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after purchasing an additional 152,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $185.57 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

