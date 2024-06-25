Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) PT at $71.56

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 765,899 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,910,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after buying an additional 797,894 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.