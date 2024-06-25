Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.43.

Perficient Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $74.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. Perficient has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,360 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth $2,886,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Perficient by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 345,875 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $22,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Perficient by 5.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,401,150 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $78,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,856 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 142,427 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

