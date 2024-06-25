Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SRDX. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Surmodics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $41.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $598.35 million, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Surmodics by 7.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Surmodics by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

