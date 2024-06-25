Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.21.

Sirius XM Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,671,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,193,000 after buying an additional 1,685,696 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,997,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 871,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

