StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $34.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.55 and a beta of 0.88. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,601,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,056,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,671 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 164,385 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.