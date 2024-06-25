Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $75.73 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

