MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 2.8 %

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.01. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 48.32%. Research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 611,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. MEI Pharma makes up about 3.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 9.18% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

