First Interstate BancSystem’s (FIBK) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 87,710 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 56.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,224,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,476,000 after acquiring an additional 87,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.