Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $418.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.45. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Boston Partners owned 0.60% of Global Indemnity Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

