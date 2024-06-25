Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

ACET stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $123.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.94. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.81.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 500,095 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,503 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

