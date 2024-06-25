Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance
Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($1.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Panbela Therapeutics
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.
