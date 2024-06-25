TD Cowen Lowers McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target to $73.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MKC has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $566,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

