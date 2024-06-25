Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $24.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SGC. Singular Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGC opened at $18.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $315.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.47. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 421,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,749 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1,312.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 109,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Featured Stories

