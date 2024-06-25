monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MNDY. Bank of America assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.50.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $221.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.70 and its 200-day moving average is $208.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.37 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Research analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in monday.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 741.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

