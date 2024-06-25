Wabash National’s (WNC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of WNC stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $972.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. Analysts predict that Wabash National will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $35,491,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Wabash National by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Wabash National by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,160,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 93,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 547,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

