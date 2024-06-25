Brokerages Set Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Price Target at $37.17

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIF. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Life360 Price Performance

Life360 Company Profile

LIF stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. Life360 has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $32.33.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

