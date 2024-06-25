Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.26

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.26 and traded as high as $50.74. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 238,338 shares trading hands.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.59 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Navios Maritime Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $361,000. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $452,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Further Reading

