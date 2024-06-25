Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.78

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $6.46. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 55,273 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIFI shares. Johnson Rice raised Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.