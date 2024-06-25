Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.82

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $8.05. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 1,381,707 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.85 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 86.84%.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

