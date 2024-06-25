StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.78

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $7.65. StealthGas shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 145,771 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on StealthGas

StealthGas Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $272.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in StealthGas by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in StealthGas by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.