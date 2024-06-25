Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Real Goods Solar shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 657,600 shares.
Real Goods Solar Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Real Goods Solar
Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.
