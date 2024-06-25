Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIL shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on Filo Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

