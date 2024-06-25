XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.95

Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.95 and traded as high as $25.95. XOMA shares last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 30,619 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOMA. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get XOMA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on XOMA

XOMA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 705.23%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XOMA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in XOMA by 55.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 436,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.