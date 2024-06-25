Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $180.86

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $180.86 and traded as high as $188.60. Biglari shares last traded at $184.03, with a volume of 1,634 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Biglari Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $419.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.86.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $79.56 EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.45 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Biglari by 81.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Biglari by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Biglari by 17.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

