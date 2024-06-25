Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$23.01 and last traded at C$23.01. Approximately 32,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 6,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.19.

Tikehau Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.51.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in providing a full range of financing products including senior secured loans, equity, senior debt, unitranche, mezzanine, and preferred shares. The firm seeks to make early stage, mezzanine, and turnaround investments and manage long-term capital for institutional and private investors in various asset classes including credit, listed, private equity, and real estate.

