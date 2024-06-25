Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZWW) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 1,370,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 350% from the average daily volume of 304,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Hertz Global Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

About Hertz Global

(Get Free Report)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.