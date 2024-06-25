BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Shares Up 2.4%

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.01. Approximately 147,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 317,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

BHP Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

