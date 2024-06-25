Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Up 0.9%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $10.90. 2,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Forafric Global Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names.

