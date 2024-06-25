MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Trading Up 10.5%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.07. 16,297,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 11,421,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

See Also

