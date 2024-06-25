Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading 3.9% Higher

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.20 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.70 ($0.30). Approximately 1,199,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 355,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.80 ($0.29).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.76) price objective on shares of Pod Point Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Pod Point Group
Pod Point Group Price Performance
About Pod Point Group
Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pod Point Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Pod Point Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pod Point Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.