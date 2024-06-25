Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading 3.9% Higher

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.20 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.70 ($0.30). Approximately 1,199,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 355,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.80 ($0.29).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.76) price objective on shares of Pod Point Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Pod Point Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pod Point Group

Pod Point Group Price Performance

About Pod Point Group

The stock has a market cap of £36.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.02.

(Get Free Report)

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pod Point Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pod Point Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.