Aviva (LON:AV) Trading Down 0.8%

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 475.95 ($6.04) and last traded at GBX 479.80 ($6.09). 13,460,882 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 483.60 ($6.13).
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 550 ($6.98) to GBX 572 ($7.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 509.67 ($6.47).
In related news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,396.19 ($5,576.80). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,396.19 ($5,576.80). Also, insider Cheryl Agius acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.11) per share, with a total value of £72,300 ($91,716.35). Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
