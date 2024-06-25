Aviva (LON:AV) Trading Down 0.8%

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 475.95 ($6.04) and last traded at GBX 479.80 ($6.09). 13,460,882 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 483.60 ($6.13).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 550 ($6.98) to GBX 572 ($7.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 509.67 ($6.47).

Get Aviva alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aviva

Aviva Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,296.76, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 476.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 458.02.

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,396.19 ($5,576.80). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,396.19 ($5,576.80). Also, insider Cheryl Agius acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.11) per share, with a total value of £72,300 ($91,716.35). Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.