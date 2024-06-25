Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB) Stock Price Up 0%

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.10 and last traded at $52.06. Approximately 1,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2759 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

