IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) Trading 3.2% Higher

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 60,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 543,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

IMAC Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

