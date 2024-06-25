Brookfield (TSE:BN) Trading 1.8% Higher

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$56.74 and last traded at C$56.63. Approximately 2,820,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,824,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.62.

Brookfield Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$57.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.40.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$30.88 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.4293133 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.00%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

