Brookfield (TSE:BN) Trading 1.8% Higher

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$56.74 and last traded at C$56.63. Approximately 2,820,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,824,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.62.
Brookfield Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$57.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.40.
Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$30.88 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.4293133 EPS for the current year.
Brookfield Increases Dividend
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
