Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Trading Up 2.3%

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.48 and last traded at $41.48. Approximately 3,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 7,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 143.03 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNRE. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the first quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 3,898.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 512,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 335.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

