TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.91. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TowneBank by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 5.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the third quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

