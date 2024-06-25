Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Stagwell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.94.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $670.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.45 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth $53,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
