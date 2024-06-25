Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Tectonic Therapeutic Trading Down 5.3 %

Tectonic Therapeutic stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

