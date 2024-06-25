Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Vicor Stock Performance

NASDAQ VICR opened at $32.38 on Monday. Vicor has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In related news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,275 in the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vicor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 224,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 178.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 115,966 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

