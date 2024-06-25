Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Given New GBX 145 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 145 ($1.84) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Mitie Group Stock Performance
Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 119 ($1.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 124.94 ($1.58). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.49. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30.
Mitie Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mitie Group
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
