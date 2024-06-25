Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Given New GBX 145 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mitie Group (LON:MTOFree Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 145 ($1.84) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 119 ($1.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 124.94 ($1.58). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.49. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitie Group

In related news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £9,793.71 ($12,423.84). In other Mitie Group news, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 349,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.48), for a total value of £408,506.67 ($518,212.19). Also, insider Derek Mapp purchased 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,793.71 ($12,423.84). Insiders purchased a total of 38,187 shares of company stock worth $4,290,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

