GSK’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.88) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.74) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,725.63 ($21.89).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,608.50 ($20.40) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,475.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.52) and a one year high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.13). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,688.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,629.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,504.59%.

In related news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,131.60). Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

