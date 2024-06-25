Britvic’s (BVIC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,080 ($13.70) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.42) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Britvic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVIC

Britvic Price Performance

Britvic Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 1,172 ($14.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 943 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 882.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,298.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 770 ($9.77) and a one year high of GBX 1,207 ($15.31).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Britvic’s payout ratio is presently 6,274.51%.

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.