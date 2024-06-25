Saga (LON:SAGA) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 154 ($1.95) target price on the stock.
Saga Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SAGA opened at GBX 112.80 ($1.43) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. Saga has a twelve month low of GBX 100.20 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.44 ($2.05). The firm has a market cap of £161.71 million, a PE ratio of -139.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.51.
Saga Company Profile
