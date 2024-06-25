Saga (LON:SAGA) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 154 ($1.95) target price on the stock.

Saga Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SAGA opened at GBX 112.80 ($1.43) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. Saga has a twelve month low of GBX 100.20 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.44 ($2.05). The firm has a market cap of £161.71 million, a PE ratio of -139.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.51.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

