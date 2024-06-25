Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT Raised to $20.00 at Bank of America

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.35.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $15.96 on Monday. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

