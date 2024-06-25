Public Policy (LON:PPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Policy (LON:PPHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 250 ($3.17) target price on the stock.

Public Policy Price Performance

PPHC stock opened at GBX 136 ($1.73) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1,360.00 and a beta of 0.02. Public Policy has a 1 year low of GBX 103 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.78).

Get Public Policy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William (Bill) Robert Chess acquired 25,000 shares of Public Policy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £28,750 ($36,470.89). 53.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Policy

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advisory, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

Read More

