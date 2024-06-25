Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,400 ($30.45) price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JMAT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.83) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.91) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.29).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 13,050.85%.
In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon bought 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,871 ($23.73) per share, for a total transaction of £336.78 ($427.22). In related news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,547 ($19.62) per share, for a total transaction of £371.28 ($470.99). Also, insider Liam Condon acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,871 ($23.73) per share, with a total value of £336.78 ($427.22). Insiders bought 66 shares of company stock worth $113,214 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
