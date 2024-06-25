United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $145.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $138.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $160,787,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

